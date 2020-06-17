PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s COVID-19 budget hole is growing. The mayor and City Council are scrambling to fill the gap.

Sources tell Eyewitness News a revised budget is expected to include reductions in police spending and reforms in police department operations, which has been advocated for by community members and protesters throughout the budget process.

As City Council continues to work to create the fiscal year 2021 budget, time is of the essence as a June 25 deadline is quickly approaching.

“We continue to deliberate and discuss with the executive branch in terms of concluding our budget process. For those who are watching this, we are not there yet,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said.

City Council members extended the deadline to approve the budget by one week, as it weighs unprecedented economic losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent civil unrest throughout the city has also lead to some delays and budget reassessments.

Drastic cuts will be inevitable with a deficit that has swollen by at least $100 million.

“The reduction of revenues is going to be more than they originally projected,” Harvey Rice, executive director of Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, said. “I think it’s around $700 to $750 million.”

The Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority is the state’s oversight committee. It will review the city’s budget to make sure it’s fair and balanced.

“They need to adopt a balanced budget,” Rice said. “What they’re attempting to do is, how do we account for this loss of revenue?”

A final reading of what that budget will look like is expected to happen Thursday.