LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania wildlife center is warning residents of the danger glue traps pose to wildlife. The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County posted an image of a red-bellied woodpecker that was stuck on a glue trap that was being used to kill the dreaded spotted lanternfly.
Unfortunately, the woodpecker did not survive despite the center’s best efforts.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The wildlife center says they have been treating more wildlife due to the glue traps.
They ask residents use chicken wire or hardware cloth to protect animals from the glue.
“We are getting more wildlife brought to the center that we are having to treat,” the post read. “Please, take a moment and put chicken wire or hardware cloth around the tape on the tree and attach it with zip ties. This will be a huge inexpensive step towards containing control of the lanternflies and saving wildlife from this trauma.”
The wildlife center says there are other ways to build a spotted lanternfly trap including a spotted lanternfly circle trap.
You must log in to post a comment.