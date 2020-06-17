TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s Office of the Secretary of Higher Education is releasing guidance for colleges and universities to reopen in-person instruction. This is for the summer and fall 2020 sessions.
Gov. Phil Murphy gave a preview during Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.
“Zakiya [Smith Ellis] and her office have put their focus on 10 key areas of on-campus life: Instruction, housing, computer labs, libraries, research and labs, student services, transportation, dining, study abroad and athletics,” Murphy said.
NEW: Today, @NJHigherEd will release guidance for our colleges and universities laying out the framework for the preparations for the upcoming summer sessions and the Fall 2020 semester. 📋
The health of everyone on campus is critical to the overall public health of our state.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 17, 2020
“Throughout each stage, institutions must observe standards of social distancing of six feet, sanitizing equipment and materials, handwashing, cleaning and disinfection and accommodating individuals with symptoms or a positive diagnosis,” Smith Ellis, New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, said.
Colleges and universities must submit their restart plans to the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education.
