CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — One of the greatest basketball players of this generation — a two-time NBA Finals MVP — is coming to Philadelphia, but he isn’t playing for the Sixers. Kevin Durant is now with the Union.

The Union announced this week that the two-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star has purchased a 5% stake in the club.

In a statement released by the Union, Durant says, in part, “Off the pitch, I’m looking forward to working in the Chester and Philadelphia communities and making an impact.”

Union CEO Tim McDermott says Durant’s presence will be felt in many ways.

“Kevin wants to be, and is, very forward-thinking, progressive, wants to be involved in the community, wants to be an agent of change,” McDermott said. “Clearly someone who is an amazing winner.”

Union head coach Jim Curtin met with Durant.

“No secret to what Kevin has done in the game of basketball as an NBA champion, and All-Star, arguably for quite a stretch there, the best basketball player on the planet,” Curtin said. “It’s an awesome guy to bring into our ownership group, but also he had a real interest in the game of soccer, which was something that was cool, and he really knew the game.”

The Union players know they’re partnering with a leader on and off the court.

“I think it’s huge for both parties,” Union midfielder Warren Creavalle said. “You have to admire the off-court decisions KD has made in his career. I think he’s a great example for, you know, some of the younger players and players who might look to get into business ventures off the court.”

While we wait to see how Durant’s investment will alter the direction of the franchise, the team is on the practice field preparing for its season to restart on July 8 in Orlando, Florida, as part of the MLS is Back Tournament.