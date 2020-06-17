DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will make his way to Darby Wednesday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. His campaign advisers say the former vice president is assessing the country’s reopening plans.
There is no word on why Biden chose Darby. But Delaware County officials believe the decision speaks to the county’s success in containing the virus.
“Yes, we’re really doing well. Yes, we’re moving to green but we have to continue to be vigilant and open in a safe manner,” Schaefer said. “And it’s my understanding that that’s going to be the message of the vice president tomorrow, that, ‘Great job, Pennsylvania, but continue to be vigilant.”
Delaware County is currently in Pennsylvania’s yellow phase of reopening.
There’s confidence in Delaware County that they may get to the green phase of reopening before June is over.
As far as Biden’s visit, the format is largely unknown. Reporters have been told to be there by noon.
