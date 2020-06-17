PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania continues to be on the forefront in the battle against COVID-19. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania is one of just a few states in the country with a continued downward trend in new cases.

Progress continues in the battle against COVID-19, but southeastern Pennsylvania remains in the yellow phase of reopening with many restrictions still in place.

“We’ve remained focused on balancing economic interests and with public health. And we’ve done that by relying on science, by relying on evidence,” Wolf said.

Wolf touted new data from the CDC that shows Pennsylvania is one of just three states that has had a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases for more than 42 days.

“Our new case rate has fallen consistently, even as we reopen businesses, even as we’ve resumed activities, even as we’ve gone back to work. Our new case rate is now about a quarter of what it was at the peak,” Wolf said.

While a big part of the state is in the green phase of reopening, southeastern Pennsylvania isn’t. Our area remains yellow with some restrictions still in place.

“By having the whole community wearing masks, we protect the community from this spread of this very contagious respiratory virus,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Levine wants people to continue to wear masks, citing several studies that show they can significantly reduce the spread of the virus.

She’s urging people who recover from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma, which can be used to help others with the virus and can be stockpiled for another expected outbreak.

“If we see the potential anticipated resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall and winter, then your plasma may help many more people in their recovery,” Levine said.

Also on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Health Department said just 3% of COVID-19 tests were positive.

It’s the first time this has happened since the beginning of the pandemic. The health commissioner says it’s an important sign of progress.

The number of new cases continues to drop while testing continues to rise.