PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been ranked the No. 2 children’s hospital in the country for the second consecutive year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report released the 14th annual Best Children’s Hospital rankings on Tuesday to help families find the best medical care for their children battling complex and rare conditions.
The research factored objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available resources.
“Across our nation, health care professionals are striving against unprecedented challenges to provide the best possible care to each of their patients,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The nurses, doctors and other professionals at the Best Children’s Hospitals have demonstrated a track record of delivering top-notch care to children with diverse medical needs.”
While the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia ranked second, Boston Children’s Hospital landed the top spot for the seventh year straight and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center came in third.
The report also breaks down the best children’s hospitals across 10 specialties.
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was ranked the best children’s hospital for pediatric cancer, orthopedic and diabetes & endocrinology, No. 2 for pulmonology & lung surgery, No. 3 for urology and gastroenterology & GI surgery, No. 4 for neurology & neurosurgery, No. 5 for neonatology, No. 6 for nephrology and No. 7 for pediatric cardiology & heart surgery.
Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware ranked among five specialty categories including, No. 42 in cancer, No. 50 cardiology & heart surgery, No. 36 in gastroenterology & GI surgery, No. 46 in neurology & neurosurgery, and No. 16 in orthopedic.
