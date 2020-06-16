TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a Bucks County school bus driver has been arrested and charged for raping two teenage boys, including a foster child in his care. John Michael Evans, of Tullytown, is facing charges of rape, child pornography, sex trafficking and other related offenses.
Evans worked for the Pennsbury and Bristol Township school districts. Investigators say he also had involvement with youth sports.
Prosecutors say the 40-year-old abused the boys between January 2017 and June 2020, when the foster child told police of the abuse.
The 16-year-old foster child told officials Evans began abusing him in April, shortly after he was placed in his care. The teen told police the abuse occurred “too many times to count,” according to a criminal complaint.
“These two young men have probably spared more victims from abuse at the hands of this serial child predator by bravely coming forward to police about how he victimized them,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “I am sorry that they had to suffer this horrific abuse. We owe them a tremendous debt for their bravery.”
Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Evans is asked to call police.
