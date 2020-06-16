Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the burglars who backed up a pickup truck through the front doors of a ShopRite store. The driver of this white truck reversed through the doors and rammed the glass cases to get inside of the store on the 2800 block of Fox Street.
This happened on June 2, shortly after midnight.
Police say the burglars took food, narcotics from the pharmacy and did extensive damage.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 215-686-8477.
