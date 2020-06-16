PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sending threatening emails to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that Peter Fratus, 39, faces charges for transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.
The incident allegedly happened on June 6, 2020, when investigators say Fratus sent two emails to Outlaw. Officials say the messages contained racist, offensive, and threatening language, with one asking where Commissioner Outlaw lives.
“As alleged in the criminal complaint, Peter Fratus’ racist threats towards Commissioner Outlaw were vile and disturbing,” McSwain said. “We take such threats very seriously, and let this be a warning to anyone who might feel the urge to fire off an online threat directed at a public official: we will trace your digital footprint, track you down and hold you accountable.”
If convicted, Fratus faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
You must log in to post a comment.