After weeks of protests and civil unrest, a Philadelphia police commander is asking: Where is the outrage when it comes to the city’s skyrocketing homicide rate?

Just halfway through 2020, Philadelphia’s homicide rate is already on track to be a record-breaker and many of those killed were black men.

“We’re losing far too many lives,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Derrick Wood said.

Among the more than 180 lives taken from their families this year from Philadelphia’s gun violence is Tyshawn Woods.

The 22-year-old was shot dead on the 4400 block of Old York Road in the city’s Logan section last week.

“He was charismatic, a lady’s man, had a good sense of humor,” Wood said.

Insp. Wood says Woods was his nephew and his second nephew to be gunned down in the city’s streets.

It compelled him to tweet this: “While we are working on ending racism and police brutality.. We should be working just as hard on ending this gun violence. In lieu of your thoughts and prayers.. I prefer you do something to help end this pervasive gun violence in Philadelphia.”

“Everybody can do something. You can be a mentor, we have the Police Athletic League, young kids can get involved with that. You can volunteer at your church to be a mentor. Another thing we have is the Police Explorers,” Wood said.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News found a message painted outside a home on North Broad Street in Philly that says “if black lives matter, stop black on black killings period.”

“When people are killed by the police or another person, their lives all matter the same. It doesn’t matter, I think we need to realize that,” Wood said.

He said he is organizing a march against gun violence in West Philadelphia Friday morning.

He also plans to release steps to make the city safer.