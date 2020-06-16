PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wawa Welcome America event has announced its virtual festival schedule and concert lineup. The completely free event will feature more than 50 virtual programs over seven days beginning Sunday, June 28 through Saturday, July 4.
Singer Jason Derulo and Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Cynthia Ervio will perform at the Met Philadelphia with no public audience as part of the concert on July 4.
Get ready for an all-star concert featuring @CynthiaEriVo and @jasonderulo from the best seat in the house—your couch!
Check out today's press announcement about this year's 100% virtual, 100% free #July4thPhilly festival:
— Wawa Welcome America (@July4thPhilly) June 16, 2020
The concert will be streamed live.
