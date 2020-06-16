CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wawa Welcome America event has announced its virtual festival schedule and concert lineup. The completely free event will feature more than 50 virtual programs over seven days beginning Sunday, June 28 through Saturday, July 4.

Singer Jason Derulo and Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Cynthia Erivo will perform at the Met Philadelphia with no public audience as part of the concert on July 4.

The concert will be streamed live.

