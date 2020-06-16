PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When, and who knows if, the NFL season starts, there will be player protests during the national anthem. Will Eagles head coach Doug Pederson support those players who take part?

For the Eagles, it’s been an offseason unlike any other as COVID-19 has kept them apart. But the recent protests highlighting social injustice has been a major focus for the team.

Pederson discussed how he’s attempting to lead and learn.

“It’s just understanding that, and this is what I told my team several weeks ago, a couple of weeks ago when we had a team meeting is I want to learn, I want to understand,” Pederson said. “I came from a world that didn’t understand that. And so for me as an adult, I want to also be able to take the information and teach my own boys.”

When asked if he would join his team for pregame demonstrations, Pederson responded that he wants to talk with his players face-to-face first.

“Nothing has been determined. I understand that players, and I support players who demonstrate peacefully and stand for something because it’s part of — we have to fix the whys,” he said. “It’s part of the whys and trying to understand our players, and we support our players. I support our players. But we are going to have these conversations I know once we get into camp.”

Another wrench was thrown into the Eagles offseason. All-Pro guard Brandon Brooks was lost for the season with a second ruptured Achilles.

When the Eagles do return to practice, Pederson said they will likely be utilizing multiple locations for socially distanced practices, including Lincoln Financial Field. Their training camp is slated to begin in late July, as it stands today.