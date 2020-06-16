PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is boarding up the statue of Christopher Columbus at Marconi Plaza in South Philly. Officials say it’s to protect the statue from damage.

There were clashes near the statue between protesters who want it to stay and others who want it removed over the weekend.

A South Philadelphia police captain has been reassigned following those clashes. Now, the police union says they’ll fight to get his post back.

On top of the police union, there is a massive group of people who are standing behind Philadelphia Police Capt. Lou Campione.

Chopper 3 shows a couple hundred people calling for the city to give the captain back his South Philly post.

“Captain Lou is loved by everybody,” one man said.

Dozens of people came to Marconi Plaza Tuesday, holding signs and waving American flags, all to show support for Campione.

“He has the best interest of the people here,” one man said.

But the 42-year veteran of the force has been reassigned from South Philadelphia all the way to the Northeast, according to the police union.

“I think it’s a disgrace,” one woman said.

Last weekend, a group of people protecting the Columbus statue and a group of activists who want it removed clashed at Marconi Plaza.

Left-wing news site Unicorn Riot was also forced out of the plaza. It recorded Capt. Campione saying its reporter was “inciting a riot.”

“Obviously this is a volatile situation and you’re aggravating the situation,” Campione said in the video

Now the police department’s Internal Affairs Division is reviewing the incident. But the Fraternal Order of Police says the captain diffused the situation and often goes beyond the call of duty.

“He started programs within the FOP that helps officers. He started Bottles and Badges,” FOP Vice President Steve Weiler said.

Many of the people who are supporting the captain are also calling on city leaders to continue funding the police.