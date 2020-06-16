Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic is going virtual this year. Former first lady Michelle Obama will be the guest host.
Mrs. Obama took to Twitter to share her excitement about this year’s concert.
Couldn’t be more excited that @whenweallvote is teaming up to co-host @TheRoots Picnic on June 27! Join us and get registered to vote: https://t.co/vXp9MHLm8S pic.twitter.com/XHtTaDfIvT
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 16, 2020
The concert, scheduled for June 27, will be in partnership with Mrs. Obama’s nonprofit organization When We All Vote.
They’re hoping to sign up unregistered voters by reaching them through a variety of musical performances.
