By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic is going virtual this year. Former first lady Michelle Obama will be the guest host.

Mrs. Obama took to Twitter to share her excitement about this year’s concert.

The concert, scheduled for June 27, will be in partnership with Mrs. Obama’s nonprofit organization When We All Vote.

They’re hoping to sign up unregistered voters by reaching them through a variety of musical performances.

