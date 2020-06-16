PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s already been a challenging offseason from a football perspective for the Philadelphia Eagles and on Monday came the news that one of their stars is done for the regular season. All-Pro guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon, the second such injury he’s had to deal with in two years.
Eagles’ Brandon Brooks Tears Achilles, Will Reportedly Miss 2020 Season
Brooks announced the injury on social media, attempting to turn it into a positive.
So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I’ll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love ✊🏽
— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) June 15, 2020
Head coach Doug Pederson feels for Brooks.
“Gosh, my heart sunk when I got the news about Brandon’s injury. This guy has worked extremely hard to get himself back and back in shape, back in playing shape to have a solid 2020 season,” he said.
Now the Eagles will have to find his replacement, which Pederson said could come from within.
“As far as the plan moving forward, at this point, we’re still looking at a lot of options obviously, starting with our own roster and the guys that we have competing for those backup spots and possibly those starting spots. We obviously haven’t made any decisions,” Pederson said.
A possibility is free agent left tackle Jason Peters.
The Eagles parted ways with the 38-year-old earlier this offseason but if he’s willing to change positions, he could be a fit.
But there’s no indication “The Bodyguard” is willing to do that as of now.
You must log in to post a comment.