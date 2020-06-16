DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is preparing for a visit from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. He will be talking about how communities can safely reopen.

To quote one man from Darby, “people are hurting here.”

The sting of a pandemic shutdown in this blue-collar borough is undeniable.

Empty storefronts along Main Street and other downtown routes were here long before the coronavirus.

The ill-effects of the microscopic bug are further eroding confidence — the kind of fear that can wipe out the remaining businesses.

“Darby has people that need help too. They really do,” resident Marcie Angelos said.

Biden will be in town Wednesday. His campaign says he’ll be assessing the country’s reopening plans.

Though you’ll find people who are confident, the right track to getting back to normal is moving slowly.

“No, not faster. Slower,” one woman said of the reopening process.

There’s no information right now on why Biden chose Darby.

County officials, like Councilwoman Elaine Schaefer, believe the decision speaks to Delaware County’s success in containing the virus.

“Yes, we’re really doing well. Yes, we’re moving to green but we have to continue to be vigilant and open in a safe manner,” Schaefer said. “And it’s my understanding that that’s going to be the message of the vice president tomorrow, that, ‘Great job, Pennsylvania, but continue to be vigilant.'”

There’s confidence in Delaware County that they may get to the green phase of reopening before June is over.

As far as Biden’s visit, the format is largely unknown. Reporters have been told to be there by noon.