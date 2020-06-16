Comments
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Christopher Columbus Statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia will be boarded up on Tuesday. The work will be done to prevent damage, after days of tense standoff at the site.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Meanwhile, Mayor Jim Kenney has asked the Philadelphia Art Commission to initiate a public process to consider the statue’s future.
A group of residents want the statue to stay while others want it gone, citing the explorer’s record of slavery and genocide against Native Americans.
You must log in to post a comment.