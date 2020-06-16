ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The American casino industry is one of many industries heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As state’s in the Delaware Valley continue to reopen, many are wondering what it is going to look like next time they step foot into a casino.
Have you ever considered the possibility of casinos going cashless?
The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor, citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a report released Tuesday, the American Gaming Association called on regulators in states where gambling is allowed to update their rules or laws to integrate cashless options for gamblers.
The push follows an 18-month study of the issue by both commercial and tribal casinos, and equipment suppliers to try to pave the way for cashless transactions on a wide scale basis.
Presently only a small number of casinos use such payments.
