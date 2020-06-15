PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced plans to engage an independent consultant to conduct an examination of the city’s response to recent unrest in the city on Monday. The investigations will include an examination of the Philadelphia Police Department’s use of force during the protests and other activities.

The consultant could be one or multiple experienced organizations and the timeline for completion will be announced after the city and the consultant agree on the amount of time needed to meet expectations.

“Our commitment to reform must also include an assessment of how police responded to the very protests that called for change,” Commissioner Outlaw said. “While I’ve witnessed many officers respond bravely and with compassion, I have also witnessed inappropriate use of force and other conduct that I do not condone—nor will I allow to continue by those who serve the Philadelphia Police Department. There are also tactical and operational lessons that we can learn through organized retrospection.”

Outlaw says to ensure transparency with the community, the final report will be made public.

“This investigation will examine the PPD’s response over the past two weeks to protest and other activity by gathering significant factual evidence and assessing our compliance with pertinent policies, trainings, use-of-force protocols, and best practices—all with an eye toward reforming and strengthening our department.”

Mayor Kenney hopes the report helps improve the way the police department handles protests and better serve the Philadelphia community.

“This independent evaluation will help us get to the bottom of the varying accounts of what happened in situations where officers used force—including the incident on I-676 and looting incidents, and enable us to make necessary policy and protocol changes, such as additional limitations or prohibitions on certain types of force,” Mayor Kenney said. “I am also hopeful that this independent analysis will further inform our continued efforts to re-imagine public safety in the city of Philadelphia.”

Officials say it is anticipated that the consultant will examine the following, among other things: