By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey is entering stage two of its restart and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Stage two includes outdoor dining in the Garden State.

People can also shop indoors at non-essential retail shops.

Delaware is also entering phase two Monday, allowing restaurants and retail to operate at 60% capacity.

Customers must wear face coverings.

Meantime, salons will not reopen until June 22.

On Sunday, health officials announced 305 more coronavirus cases in the state bringing the total to 166,881. Forty more deaths were also reported, the death toll now stands at 12,625.

https://twitter.com/GovMurphy/status/1272212819447078912

