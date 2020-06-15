Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An apartment building in Center City has been evacuated after an early morning fire. Cellphone video captured the blaze on the 1200 block of Spruce Street, around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Smoke could be seen pouring from the upper floors of the building.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Everyone got out of the building safely.
The fire chief also ordered all firefighters out of the building because of the dangerous conditions there.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury.
This is an old building dating back to 1850, which makes conditions more dangerous for firefighters.
More than a dozen residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
No word on what sparked the flames.
You must log in to post a comment.