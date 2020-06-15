PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Supreme Court made a landmark ruling Monday. It protects LGBT workers from job discrimination.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“It’s brilliant and it was the right decision,” said Amanda Dougherty, chair of the Philadelphia LGBTQ Bar Association.

Dougherty is also a member of the Mayor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs and says the landmark decision is long overdue and comes in the midst of pride month.

“In combination of everyone being in quarantine and worrying about their health care and jobs, this is just one more thing that will allow people to have a little more hope,” she said.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling extends Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act, barring discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin and religion. It now includes LGBTQ people.

This will expand job opportunities throughout the commonwealth for 500,000 LGBT Pennsylvanians.

“This is a day of immense celebration,” State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta has been fighting to ensure the rights of Pennsylvania’s LGBTQ community and says the high court’s ruling solidifies his advocacy.

“The history of this cannot be understated,” he said. ” These protections have been something myself, as one of the only two openly LGBT folks elected to state government in Pennsylvania, something we have been advocating for along with colleagues who are allies for many years. Now the Supreme Court has affirmed it, that nobody can be fired because of who they are or who they love or how they identify.”