Comments
DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Darby, Delaware County Wednesday. The former vice president is expected to speak on safely reopening the country and getting Americans back to work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Biden visited West Philadelphia, where he announced his eight-part plan to reopen the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden says President Donald Trump isn’t doing enough to keep workers safe.
You must log in to post a comment.