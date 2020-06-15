PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local high school athlete’s dreams are coming true. Ocean City High School senior Jake McKenna just signed with his favorite team, the Phillies.
The lifelong Phillies fan is about to graduate high school. The six-foot-seven, left-handed pitcher was committed to play at Saint Joe’s University but instead, he’s heading to Clearwater, Florida.
On Sunday, he signed a free-agent deal to play for the Phillies.
His coach tweeted this picture saying, “Could not be more proud of this kid!! Congratulations Jake McKenna. Today you get to live out a childhood dream!”
Could not be more proud of this kid!! Congratulations Jake McKenna. Today you get to live out a childhood dream! pic.twitter.com/QxVy605AoY
— Andrew (@basecoach21) June 14, 2020
It’s safe to say, McKenna and his family are super excited.
Congratulations to Red Raider Jake McKenna who just signed with the Phillies!!! pic.twitter.com/8j71PixJLq
— OCNJSD Athletics (@OCRedRaiders) June 14, 2020
Congratulations Jake!
