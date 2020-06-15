CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local high school athlete’s dreams are coming true. Ocean City High School senior Jake McKenna just signed with his favorite team, the Phillies.

The lifelong Phillies fan is about to graduate high school. The six-foot-seven, left-handed pitcher was committed to play at Saint Joe’s University but instead, he’s heading to Clearwater, Florida.

On Sunday, he signed a free-agent deal to play for the Phillies.

His coach tweeted this picture saying, “Could not be more proud of this kid!! Congratulations Jake McKenna. Today you get to live out a childhood dream!”

It’s safe to say, McKenna and his family are super excited.

Congratulations Jake!

