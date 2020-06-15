CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey officials have released guidelines for organized sports as the state enters stage two of the reopening process. The state entered stage two Monday but organized sports can’t resume until June 22.

Low-risk sports, for example tennis and golf, can resume competition next Monday, while medium-risk and high-risk sports, can only resume non-contact drills and practices.

Baseball, softball, soccer and outdoor basketball are listed as a medium-risk sport and football is high-risk.

Gov. Phil Murphy says the state anticipates resuming competition for medium-risk sports on Monday, July 6.

Full practices and competition for high-risk sports are expected to resume on Monday, July 20.

Murphy reported 274 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 167,103. There were also another 52 coronavirus-related deaths, including a young child who had underlying health issues.

The death toll now stands at 12,676.

Outdoor dining at restaurants is now allowed in New Jersey and at non-essential retailers can open for business, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

