TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey officials have released guidelines for organized sports as the state enters stage two of the reopening process. The state entered stage two Monday but organized sports can’t resume until June 22.
Low-risk sports, for example tennis and golf, can resume competition next Monday, while medium-risk and high-risk sports, can only resume non-contact drills and practices.
Baseball, softball, soccer and outdoor basketball are listed as a medium-risk sport and football is high-risk.
Gov. Phil Murphy says the state anticipates resuming competition for medium-risk sports on Monday, July 6.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Full practices and competition for high-risk sports are expected to resume on Monday, July 20.
ORGANIZED SPORTS GUIDANCE:
6/22:
⛳Low-risk sports may resume competitions
⚽Medium-risk & high-risk sports may resume non-contact drills & practices
We anticipate resuming:
⚽Competition for medium-risk sports on 7/6
🏈Full practices & competitions for high-risk sports on 7/20
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 15, 2020
Murphy reported 274 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 167,103. There were also another 52 coronavirus-related deaths, including a young child who had underlying health issues.
The death toll now stands at 12,676.
Outdoor dining at restaurants is now allowed in New Jersey and at non-essential retailers can open for business, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
You must log in to post a comment.