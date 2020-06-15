Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police are seeking help finding a suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries and car thefts. According to officials, this happened during the overnight hours of Friday, June 12.
Police say a group of people burglarized more than 10 vehicles.
Three cars were stolen but all three have been recovered. Two were found in Newark, one in Evesham Township.
If anyone knows the identity of this suspect, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.
