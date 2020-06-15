CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The city of Philadelphia says it reserves the right to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia if its presence “continues to threaten public safety.” However, a spokesperson said, the city has no orders to do so at this time.

Tensions rose in South Philly this weekend. Neighbors, some armed with guns and bats, stood near the statue. They said they were concerned it would be removed.

Columbus statues in Wilmington and Camden were taken down last week.

A crowd of protesters also gathered outside a home, where they believed Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was inside.

The mayor tweeted he was aware of armed people at the statue and vigilantism is inappropriate.

 

