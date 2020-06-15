Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot in North Philadelphia. According to officials, gunfire erupted along the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
Police say the 43-year-old was shot twice in the chest.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
