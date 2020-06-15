CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are battling flames at a shoe store on Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia. The three-alarm fire broke out at the Shoe Plus, near Lehigh Avenue, around 6:20 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters cut holes in the roof to vent the flames and used a saw to cut the middle gate from the front of that store.

No word if anyone was injured or how the fire started.

