Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are battling flames at a shoe store on Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia. The three-alarm fire broke out at the Shoe Plus, near Lehigh Avenue, around 6:20 a.m. Monday.
3rd Alarm struck at 2600 Germantown Ave. pic.twitter.com/yxgpBwNgZW
— 2ND ALARMERS (@PHILASACHIEF) June 15, 2020
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Firefighters cut holes in the roof to vent the flames and used a saw to cut the middle gate from the front of that store.
No word if anyone was injured or how the fire started.
You must log in to post a comment.