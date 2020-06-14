Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man in his 20s was shot and killed in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday on the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue.
Authorities say the man was shot in his chest and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
A 64-year-old man was also shot — in the back — and placed in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
