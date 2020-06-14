PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another call to action took place on Sunday afternoon, this time on wheels. Eyewitness News was in Center City for the Pennsylvania Poor People’s Campaign caravan.
Activists took to their cars and bikes to call for justice.
The group says they’re speaking out against systemic injustices.
“We’re coming together across divides to say that we want a different kind of world,” a woman said. “We don’t want the world that we have, we need a world where there’s not poverty at the level that we see. We’re here today because children are being taken from their mothers and families, caregivers, because of poverty, racism and other kinds of discrimination, lack of housing, things of that sort. And that’s not right.”
The group started their protest in South Philadelphia, traveled to Center City before ending in Upper Darby, Delaware County.
