HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials reported 336 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as well as four additional deaths. The statewide total number of cases now stands at 78,798.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Pennsylvania has reached 6,215.

These latest numbers come as all 67 counties in the state are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Over 504,000 people have tested negative for the virus.