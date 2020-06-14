Comments
YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — A high school student led a Black Lives Matter protest in Delaware County. Dozens marched from the Lansdowne Theatre to Kerr Field in Yeadon on Sunday afternoon.
Victoria Monroe, a 16-year-old Penn Wood High School student, organized the peaceful protest.
She explained why she wanted to march.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“It’s so frustrating to be ignored by so many people,” Victoria said. “I’ve been fighting racial injustice and systemic racism my entire life since I was little and so I know how it feels to be ignored and not heard. We’ve been doing this for centuries. It just needs to stop, this needs to stop now.”
Local police officers and lawmakers participated in the march.
You must log in to post a comment.