STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State University plans to resume in-person instruction for the fall semester. The college said Sunday night the fall semester will begin on campus, as scheduled, on Aug. 24.

Officials say on-campus instruction will end on Nov. 20 with the semester finishing after the Thanksgiving break with online classes to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure from students traveling home.

Penn State says the semester will be delivered with a mix of in-person and online learning to comply with social distancing guidelines. Classes with 250 or more students will be delivered online or remotely.

Students and employees will begin to return to campus in phases over the summer, the college said. Face masks will be required for students and employees while social distancing guidelines will be in place.

The university said it’ll implement a contact-tracing program and be able to test symptomatic individuals as well as people who are identified through contact-tracing. More staff will be hired as contact tracers.

Penn State says it’s taking additional measures to comply with social distancing such as repurposing non-classroom spaces into classrooms and installing plexiglass shields in highly-traveled areas on campus.

The fall semester will conclude as planned on Dec. 18.

