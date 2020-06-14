Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Residents in Lower Makefield Township have been requested to shelter-in-place due to a black bear sighting. The request specifically for residents in the Yardley Hunt Development.
Shelter in Place
At the request of Lower Makefield Township Police Department, all residents requested to shelter in place due to a black bear sighting. Specifically the Yardley Hunt Development residents. If sighted please call 911 immediately. The Game Commission is en route. pic.twitter.com/sFNzk80Vyt
— Lower Makefield (@LMTPD) June 14, 2020
Officials say the Game Commission is en route.
If you see the bear, contact 911 immediately.
