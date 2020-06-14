CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Residents in Lower Makefield Township have been requested to shelter-in-place due to a black bear sighting. The request specifically for residents in the Yardley Hunt Development.

Officials say the Game Commission is en route.

If you see the bear, contact 911 immediately.

