PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Massive protests touched off yet again in Philadelphia on Saturday. Thousands have crowded around what will be the city’s new police headquarters at Broad and Callowhill Streets.
Their continued cry is for law enforcement reform.
Chopper 3 was above the scene on Saturday afternoon, where roughly 3,000 people rallied, calling on city leaders to defund the Philadelphia Police Department.
That doesn’t necessarily mean abolish it, but many protesters told Eyewitness News that at least some of the department’s budget should instead be prioritized to improve other city services.
“I don’t think the police force should be abolished, I just think the funds and the services that they are required to provide should be put in better places in the community,” Augustus Fulton-Wiley said.
“The police, obviously, are being funded way more than they need to,” Nicholas Tassi said. “We need to get different services. Police don’t offer social services. If you know there’s a domestic dispute, you don’t need a police officer that’s going to show up and escalate the situation and make things worse. You need to take cops out of schools. You need to clean up the schools and have better education, which would clean up the communities.”
Many of the protestors wore face masks. The rally remained peaceful.
