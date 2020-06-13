Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A call for change and healing through music. Grammy-nominated trombone artist Jeff Bradshaw, who’s from North Philadelphia, played with more than 200 other musicians at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday.
The group called the event “A Clarion Call For Justice.”
Bradshaw is asking musicians to use their art to celebrate the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police violence.
