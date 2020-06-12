CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The City of Wilmington has removed a statue of Christopher Columbus and another will come down this weekend. Chopper 3 was over the Columbus statue site on Pennsylvania Avenue Friday morning.

The statue had been there for at least 50 years.

Credit: CBS3

The city will also remove the statue of former Delaware Governor Caesar Rodney.

Rodney was a signer of the Declaration of Independence and owned slaves.

The mayor said in a news release the statues will be stored.

He said a discussion about public displays of historical figures is overdue.

