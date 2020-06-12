Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The City of Wilmington has removed a statue of Christopher Columbus and another will come down this weekend. Chopper 3 was over the Columbus statue site on Pennsylvania Avenue Friday morning.
The statue had been there for at least 50 years.
The city will also remove the statue of former Delaware Governor Caesar Rodney.
Rodney was a signer of the Declaration of Independence and owned slaves.
The mayor said in a news release the statues will be stored.
He said a discussion about public displays of historical figures is overdue.
