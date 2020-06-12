PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can now dine outside at restaurants in Philadelphia. The city announced guidelines for restaurant owners to ensure social distancing is being observed on Thursday afternoon.
Those with patio areas on their property may open. Restaurants with sidewalk cafe licenses can as well.
Restaurants will be able to apply for four types of outdoor dining options:
Those without outdoor seating can apply for a permit.
Restaurant owners may begin to apply for the permits late in the afternoon Friday, June 12 and the application review process will begin on Monday.
City health officials do not recommend gatherings of larger than 25 people.
