WOODLYNNE, N.J. (CBS) – Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment when a Woodlynne, New Jersey police officer used pepper spray on a group of people standing on a front porch. The officer, 31-year-old Ryan Dubiel, was charged with two counts of simple assault for the June 4 incident that authorities say was without justification.
Dubiel was suspended without pay.
Officials say the officer’s actions were not consistent with the state’s use of force policy.
“Based on the video I saw, the charges are appropriate, ” Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said. “This was a totally indiscriminate and unnecessary use of police force and then there is a failure to aid the victims of the alleged assault. I think the charges are proper and this fellow should never be a police officer again.”
Prosecutors say officer Dubiel has only been with the department for ten months. This is the ninth police department he has worked for.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says Dubiel is an example of why a statewide licensing program is needed for police.
