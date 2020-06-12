PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three years ago, Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod held his fist in the air to protest social injustice during the national anthem. Now, he says he expects more of his teammates to join him this season.

On the field, Rodney McLeod is one of the leaders of the Eagles’ defense. Off the field, he’s leading by example in the community.

The Eagles safety was part of the peaceful protests over the past few weeks.

“It was important for myself, alongside my wife, to get out here in Philadelphia, to be a part of the protests,” McLeod said.

McLeod was encouraged to see so many people fighting for one common goal.

“Now you see a very diverse crowd. You see people from all different races, genders, backgrounds, neighborhoods, religions like I said, all fighting for equality for all,” McLeod said.

As things begin to trend in a positive direction coming out of the protesting, how can we continue to move the needle forward?

“This is the reason why we formed Change Our Future, to support and to improve our communities,” McLeod said. “We have decided to address the educational side, as well as health care. When it comes to education specifically, we feel there is a need to include African American studies into these curriculums.”

McLeod also discussed Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz stepping up publicly to use their voices for change, plus how he actively engaged other teammates in recent weeks.

“I actually invited Jake Elliot and a couple guys out to a protest over this past weekend,” McLeod said. “Jake and Cameron Johnston attended alongside their wives. Just for them to get a glimpse of what people are fighting for.”

The Eagles’ safety will continue to give back through his foundation with a virtual youth football camp happening at 11 a.m. on June 20.