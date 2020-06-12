PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) — Restaurants, salons and retail businesses will soon have open doors in New Jersey, to some degree. We’re having a nice stretch of great weather. It’s perfect for what’s next on deck to open in New Jersey.

Curbside pickup at P.J. Whelihan’s has been incredibly busy.

“It’s added a new facet to our business that we’re hoping to continue,” Ryan Lynch said.

Come Monday, guests will be allowed to dine outside.

“We have a very large restaurant and even with just our four seasons room and the seating out front, we’re still well below 25% capacity for the building,” Lynch said.

That out-front seating is in the parking lot, where the restaurant is making as much room as possible to accommodate patrons.

“We’re looking forward to it, they’re looking forward to it and we can’t wait to start serving our guests,” Lynch said.

Over in Pitman, calls for appointments are rolling in.

“The phones have been off the hook,” said Natalie Buttacavoli with Alfred Stephens Salon.

Bob Shoemaker will have to wait until June 22 when barber shops and salons reopen to come in for his appointment.

“Luckily, everybody is really understanding. They know we have their best interests and want to keep them safe,” Buttacavoli said.

The most vulnerable will get a special time put aside at the salon.

“Especially for our elderly clients that like to come in, we’re going to open a separate day in order to keep them come in and keep them safe from the other guests,” Buttacavoli said.

There are lots of changes but everyone is adapting quite well.

Youth summer programs will open July 6 but there is still no word when massage parlors or laser facilities will reopen.