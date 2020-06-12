TRENTON (CBS) — The state of New Jersey is filing a lawsuit against a Jersey Shore town planning to allow indoor dining at restaurants beginning Monday. The Asbury Park City Council approved a resolution Wednesday permitting its restaurants to host diners inside at 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, beginning June 15.
“We’ve tried to work with the governing body of Asbury Park to resolve the issue of indoor dining because they haven’t done so, the New Jersey Office of Attorney General will bring a lawsuit today against the city government of Asbury Park,” Murphy said Friday afternoon.
Our rules are based on one principle – ensuring public health.
Murphy reported 495 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 166,164. There were also another 48 deaths due to COVID-19-related complications and the state’s death toll now stands at 12,489.
According to the Asbury Park Press, Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said the city took the action because restrictions implemented to control the coronavirus pandemic were taking a toll on the city’s restaurants. A popular eatery announced last week it would close permanently.
Allowing diners inside still carries risks.
“While the city of Asbury Park is not going to levy any fines against you, the state of New Jersey could,” Quinn said.
