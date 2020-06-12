Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Homicide detectives are searching for clues after the murder of a black transgender woman. The body of Dominique Rem’mie Fells was found earlier this week.
The Philadelphia office of LGBT affairs released a statement that reads in part, “As thousands take to the streets to proclaim that black lives matter, it is critical we remember that this includes black trans lives. Dominique Rem’mie Fells’ life mattered.”
Anyone with information on her murder is being asked to contact police.
