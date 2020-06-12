Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial In Dover Damaged With Axe, Delaware Flags Soaked In Urine

Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) – An investigation continues after the Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial was damaged by an axe. Police received a call early Friday morning that someone was seen smashing the memorial.
When officers arrived, no one was there but they say the neck of the statue was broken and two Delaware flags were laid in front of the statue and were soaked in urine.
The Dover Police Department says the suspect in this case is not affiliated with a group of demonstrators who have been protesting there in recent days.
