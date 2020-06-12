PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s better on a hot day than a cool treat? CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill has some frosty creations that take cool to a whole new level.
Experts known for their iconic milkshakes have some tips to take your own shakes over the top.
Are you looking for something eye-popping, over the top and outrageously sweet and delicious?
At Craftsman Row Saloon in Center City, their milkshakes are made with fun at their core and in every nook and cranny.
“We’re definitely known for our signature, iconic shakes. The Brotherly Love was the first one and my brother had the idea of our first iconic, crazy shake to be everything Philly,” Craftsman Row Salon co-owner Vasiliki Tsiouris said. “There is Tastykake cupcakes in it, the pretzel, the Peanut Chews.”
If you want to make your own magical milkshake at home, grab that composition book because Craftsman Row Saloon shared with us how to get an “A” in composing the ultimate creamy, creative, frozen concoction.
Watch the video above for more.
