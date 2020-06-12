PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We may be spending more time at home, but we’re still celebrating the things we love about this time of the year. For many of us, that includes getting outside and getting our hands dirty. You don’t need a ton of space to start a great garden, so Eyewitness News enlisted an expert for tips.
A lot of us dream about having grand garden displays like those at Longwood Gardens. Our SummerFest broadcast visited Longwood Gardens back in 2017, and that was the year the garden’s famous fountains got a makeover.
But you don’t need to have acres and acres of space. Whether you’re looking to grow vegetables or a bunch of beautiful flowers, a few containers will do.
If you’re missing all those beautiful blooms at Longwood Gardens, not to worry — while we wait for the gardens to get the green light to reopen, they are currently featuring your gardens and homes, on their website. You can virtually tour the gardens, get advice from experts, and even see past performances.
Watch the video above for more tips for your home gardens.
