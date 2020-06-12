CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Adventure Aquarium in Camden is welcoming two Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths to their family. The sloths are named Honey and Molasses, also known as Mo.

Honey was born on Nov. 26, 2019, and Mo was born on Dec. 20, 2019.

We are in love with our newest additions! 😍 pic.twitter.com/EwGYlVW9LZ — Adventure Aquarium (@AdventureAqua) June 12, 2020

Earlier this week, aquarium posted clues on social media so followers could guess what the new animal would be.

Last clue: Who is new to the aquarium? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Tf823xIgZJ — Adventure Aquarium (@AdventureAqua) June 11, 2020

The pair arrived at the aquarium at the end of March, weighing 3.5 pounds and 2.2 pounds. They now weigh 6.6 pounds and 3.5 pounds.

Adventure Aquarium’s team has been taking care of them, hand feeding them and introducing them to new food items, specifically vegetables, leafy greens and leaf eater biscuits.

They are learning to be handled daily by their primary caretakers and the biologists are introducing the sloths to various climbing structures to help build their muscles.

Once the aquarium reopens, the sloths will serve as ambassador animals until they get their permanent exhibit in 2021.

Sloths are nocturnal and sleep 15 to 20 hours per day. They wake up at night to eat. The herbivores feed on berries, leaves, small twigs, fruits and other vegetation.

They can be found living high in the canopies of tropical rain forests in Central and South America.